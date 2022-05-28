Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.64). Approximately 26,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 104,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.59.

Get Fintel alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Fintel’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other Fintel news, insider David Thompson bought 7,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £15,890 ($19,994.97).

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech. The Intermediary Services segment offers compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.