FintruX Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $382.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $573,606.52 and approximately $382.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

