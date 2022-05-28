First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $759.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

