First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Down 68.8% in May

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FPA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $37.68.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
