First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Down 68.8% in May

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 155,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period.

