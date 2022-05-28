First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,550,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,034 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

