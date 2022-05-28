First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 47,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

FAD traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

