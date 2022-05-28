First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

