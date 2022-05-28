First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the April 30th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.99. 78,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

