First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 512,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

