First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 512,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,012. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
