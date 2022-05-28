FirstGroup’s (FGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 135 ($1.70) price target on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.50).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.69) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.02 ($1.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

