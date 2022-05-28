Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.72.

FIVE stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

