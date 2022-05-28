Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $86.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

FVRR stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 956,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.01. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

