Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$3.51. The company had revenue of C$15.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.23 million.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

