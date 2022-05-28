Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will report $352.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $355.70 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $435.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. 235,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 96,625 shares during the period. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.