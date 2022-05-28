Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 556.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.16% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. 235,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.