Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 445,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

