Formation Fi (FORM) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $466,648.56 and $77,765.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.94 or 0.08230093 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00509410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

