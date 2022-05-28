Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $670.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $666.08 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $501.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Formula One Group.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.42. 858,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,156. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.