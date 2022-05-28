Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 300,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,043. Forwardly has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

