Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FORW stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 300,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,043. Forwardly has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
