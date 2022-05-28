Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of OTCMKTS FXTGY opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Foxtons Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.
About Foxtons Group (Get Rating)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
