Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.58. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

