Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,645. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

