Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $17.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRHLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

