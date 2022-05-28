Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 974 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.94. 1,349,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

