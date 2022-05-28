Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of AGCO worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AGCO by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 213,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,071 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AGCO by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AGCO by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 403,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

