Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 83.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.99. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

