Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,340,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $182.53. 2,959,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

