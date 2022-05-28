Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 12,497,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,355,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

