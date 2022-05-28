Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Relx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

RELX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 1,135,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,731. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

