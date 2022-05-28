Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 11,344 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,793,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,804,063. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

