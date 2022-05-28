Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 9,215 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 11.8% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Unilever by 59.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $8,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,667. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

