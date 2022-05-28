Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 121,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

