FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,465.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of FRPH opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $578.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,021.67 and a beta of 0.61.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About FRP (Get Rating)
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
