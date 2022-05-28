FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,465.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRPH opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $578.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,021.67 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FRP by 113.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FRP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in FRP by 148.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 105.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 367.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

