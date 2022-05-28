FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,236 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,199,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after acquiring an additional 338,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,018,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 714,410 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,125,000. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,122,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 848.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 848,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HERA remained flat at $$9.79 on Friday. 666,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,906. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

