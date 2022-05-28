Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.40. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 161,149 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

