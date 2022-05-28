Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $45,075.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

