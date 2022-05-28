G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.04 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $47.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.96 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $99.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 922,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,006. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $225.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

