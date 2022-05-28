G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.03 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) to report sales of $9.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.04 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $47.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.96 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $99.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 922,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,006. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $225.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.