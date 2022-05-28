GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.14.

NYSE:GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

