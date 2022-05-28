GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

