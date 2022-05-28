GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) PT Raised to $5.50

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

