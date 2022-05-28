GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $415.16 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00018369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $415.16 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,342,999 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

