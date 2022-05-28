GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

OTC TPRFF opened at $3.52 on Friday. GCM Mining has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

