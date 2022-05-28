General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) to report $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

NYSE:GD traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

