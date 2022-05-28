General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.51. 1,403,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,730. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.80 and its 200-day moving average is $220.16.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

