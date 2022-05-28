Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Genesco stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

