Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.
Genesco stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
