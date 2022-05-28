Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.93) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.00). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.93), with a volume of 27,013 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 869 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 865.51.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)
