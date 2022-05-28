Genesis Vision Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $791,146.27 and $981.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

