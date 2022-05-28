Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GENI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.
Shares of GENI opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $627.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Genius Sports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
