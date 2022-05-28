Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GENI. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of GENI opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $627.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Genius Sports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

