Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 422,319 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 422,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 4.61% of Summit Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 400,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2,781.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 297,078 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,438,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

