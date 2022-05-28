Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,284,000. Catalent makes up approximately 0.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Catalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 791,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

